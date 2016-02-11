FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 11, 2016

Avon's sales fall for 16th straight quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc’s sales fell 20.2 percent in the fourth quarter, the 16th straight quarter of decline, as demand slid further in Latin America, its biggest market.

The net loss attributable to Avon widened to $333.4 million, or 76 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $330.7 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $1.61 billion from $2.01 billion.

Avon is selling most of its struggling North America business to top investor Cerberus Capital Management to focus on better performing markets such as Latin America. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

