CORRECTED-Cosmetics maker Avon's quarterly revenue falls 18 pct
April 30, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Cosmetics maker Avon's quarterly revenue falls 18 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects last paragraph to say net loss “decreased” not “increased”)

April 30 (Reuters) - Avon Products Inc, a direct seller of cosmetics and personal care products, reported a 17.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar and weak demand in Latin America, its biggest market.

Total revenue decline to $1.79 billion in the first quarter from $2.18 billion a year earlier, hurt by 22 percent fall in revenue from Latin America.

The net loss attributable to Avon decreased to $147.3 million, or 33 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $168.3 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

