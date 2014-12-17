FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Avon to appear in criminal court hearing on Wednesday afternoon
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2014 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

Avon to appear in criminal court hearing on Wednesday afternoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Avon Products Inc and its China unit will be the subject of a criminal court hearing later on Wednesday afternoon in Manhattan, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The company disclosed earlier this year it had agreed to pay $135 million to resolve a multi-year foreign bribery investigation by criminal and civil U.S. authorities, and would enter into a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice Department. (Reporting by Nate Raymond and Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.