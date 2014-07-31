Avon profit falls 40 pct

July 31 (Reuters) - Avon Products Inc, a direct seller of beauty products, reported a 40 percent fall in quarterly profit as sales were hurt by increased competition in key markets such as Latin America and the United States.

Net income attributable to Avon tumbled to $19 million, or 4 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $31.9 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 13 percent to $2.19 billion, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)