Avon reports 12 pct fall in quarterly sales
February 12, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Avon reports 12 pct fall in quarterly sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc reported a 12 percent drop in quarterly sales as it struggles with weak demand in Brazil, its biggest market, and a stronger dollar.

Net loss attributable to Avon widened to $330.7 million, or 75 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $69.1 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 12.2 percent to $2.34 billion, mainly due to a 7 percent decline in revenue in Brazil. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

