Avon to reduce global IT headcount

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Beauty products maker Avon Products Inc said it would cut some global IT jobs after hiring Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co to run some of its technology operations.

Avon, which expects the program to be completed by the end of 2016, did not specify how many employees would be affected. (1.usa.gov/1UAkPwe)

The company said in a filing it expects pre-tax savings of $10 million-$15 million annually, beginning 2019.

Avon, which in December sold the majority of its North American business to Cerberus Capital, said it expected to record a charge of about $30 million.

Hewlett Packard will operate Avon’s IT infrastructure in four areas, offering data center services, network management among other services. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)