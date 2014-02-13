Avon fourth-quarter sales fall; more sales reps drop out

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Avon Products Inc on Thursday reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue, hurt by a big drop in its North American business and departures of more of its sales representatives.

The direct seller of beauty products reported a net loss of $69.1 million, or 16 cents per share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $162.2 million, or 37 cents per share.

Revenue fell 10 percent to $2.67 billion, while analysts were expecting $2.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.