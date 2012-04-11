FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former shareholder preparing bid for Avon - Fortune
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 6 years

Former shareholder preparing bid for Avon - Fortune

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Richmont Holdings, a former shareholder of Avon Products Inc, is preparing a takeover offer for the beauty products company that rejected a $10 billion offer from a smaller rival earlier this month, the Fortune magazine reported.

Richmont Chairman John Rochon had unsuccessfully tried to buy Avon in the late 1980s, Fortune said.

Rochon’s group was once Avon’s biggest shareholder but it ultimately sold its stake, according to Richmont’s website.

Richmont and Avon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Avon, struggling with falling sales and a regulatory probe, rejected a takeover offer from smaller rival Coty Inc, and named a new CEO earlier this month.

