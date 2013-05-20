UPDATE 1-Avon taps Tupperware exec to head N. America turnaround

May 20 (Reuters) - Avon Products Inc, the beauty products direct seller, said on Monday it tapped a former Tupperware Brands Corp executive to be responsible for turning around its business in North America, where sales have been declining for years.

Pablo Munoz, who was with Tupperware since 1993, most recently heading the Americas region. He will report to Avon Chief Executive Sheri McCoy.

McCoy, who became CEO last year, has repeatedly said she is committed to reviving Avon’s business in its home market and making it profitable again, even as it exits markets like South Korea and Ireland.

In the first quarter of 2013, North America revenues fell 15 percent, while the number of sales representatives, long known as “Avon Ladies,” dropped 13 percent, continuing a slide that began in 2007.