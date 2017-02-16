FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2017 / 12:02 PM / 6 months ago

Avon Products quarterly revenue slips 2.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc reported a 2.4 percent decline in fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, as demand slipped in all but one of its markets.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $10.7 million, or 4 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $333.4 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue for the company, whose brands include Skin-So-Soft, Avon Naturals and the Outspoken by Fergie fragrance line, fell to $1.57 billion from $1.61 billion.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.61 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

