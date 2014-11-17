FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Advanced Vision Technology Q3 revenues totaled $14.0 mln, 8.9 pct up
November 17, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Advanced Vision Technology Q3 revenues totaled $14.0 mln, 8.9 pct up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Advanced Vision Technology Ltd :

* Said on Sunday AVT increased revenues and profitability in Q3 2014

* Revenues for the third quarter of 2014 totaled $14.0 million, 8.9 pct up over the same period in 2013

* Total revenues for the first nine months of 2014 of $41.1 million, up 9.4 pct over the same period in 2013

* EBIT for the first nine months of 2014 $4.5 million, 6.2 pct up over the same period in 2013

* Order booking totaled $40.6 million for the first nine month of 2014, 9.1 pct up over the same period in 2013

* Net income for the first nine months totaled $3.6 million, 2.5 pct up

* Said Agassi would step down as Chairman of the Board of Dircectors effective Jan. 1, 2015

* Said Dan Falk had been elected new Chairman of the Board of Dircectors

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

