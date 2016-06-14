New CEO of Russia's Avtovaz rules out profits before 2018

MOSCOW, June 14 (Reuters) - Renault-Nissan's Russian unit Avtovaz will not return to profit until at least 2018, recently appointed CEO Nicolas Maure has told business daily Vedomosti.

Maure was brought in to turn around the company in March after its sales plunged and his predecessor came under fire from shareholders.

"My main aim now is to return the company to profit. It will take some time, no earlier than 2018," Maure said in an interview with Vedomosti.

"A lot will depend on the market conditions. Shareholders are not asking for a concrete timeline."

Russia's biggest carmaker has been hurt by the country's deepening recession, fuelled by lower oil prices and Western sanctions over Moscow's treatment of Ukraine.

Sales of its market-leading Lada brand fell 31 percent in 2015, sending the company to a net loss of 73.85 billion roubles ($999.3 million), almost triple its 2014 loss.

Renault spent $1 billion for an initial 25 percent stake in Avtovaz in 2008 betting on a auto market many predicted could eclipse Germany's within a few years. It has written down the value of its investment by 70 percent.

Maure said he planned to increase export sales and consolidate Avtovaz's domestic position, which he hoped would show small growth in 2017.

"Car sales have fallen but Russia still has a significant population - more than 140 million people," he said. "With time the market will recover, and Avtovaz and Lada will claim a significant share." (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; editing by Maria Kiselyova and Jason Neely)