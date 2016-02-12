CORRECTED-Renault-Nissan's Avtovaz unit to seek loans after record loss

(Corrects to read billion not million, and dollar figure conversion, in paragraph 2)

MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s top automaker, Avtovaz , said on Friday it would ask shareholders for financing help after a record 2015 loss and an audit that revealed its frail finances.

Auditors EY said Avtovaz’s liabilities exceeded its assets by 67.78 billion roubles ($855.73 million).

“These conditions, along with other matters...indicate the existence of a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt on JSC Avtovaz and its subsidiaries’ ability to continue as a going concern,” EY said.

The maker of Lada cars, majority-owned by the Renault-Nissan alliance, said management was confident it could secure help from shareholders “at a level required to finance its operations in the foreseeable future.”