Renault confirms Romania head Maure to lead Avtovaz

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - The owners of Avtovaz confirmed on Tuesday that Nicolas Maure, the head of Renault’s Romanian business, would replace Bo Inge Andersson as chief executive of Russia’s largest carmarker.

Maure, 55, currently managing director for Renault Group in Romania, as well as president and CEO of Automobile Dacia SA, will take up the role on April 4, the Renault-Nissan Alliance and Russian state-held firm Rostec said in a statement.

“Avtovaz has modernised its line-up and manufacturing processes, and significantly improved product quality,” Avtovaz Chairman and Alliance head Carlos Ghosn, said in a statement.

“With Nicolas Maure, we plan to continue on this strategy despite the short-term challenges, and we remain bullish about the long-term future of the Russian market and Avtovaz as the leading domestic automaker.”

The Renault-Nissan Alliance owns a combined 67 percent of the holding company that controls Avtovaz, while Rostec owns the remaining 33 percent. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)