Renault-Nissan to finalise AvtoVAZ deal after end-April
April 4, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 6 years ago

Renault-Nissan to finalise AvtoVAZ deal after end-April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOGLIATTI, Russia, April 4 (Reuters) - Sale of a controlling stake in Russia’s largest carmaker AvtoVAZ to Renault-Nissan will be postponed until at least the end of April, said the head of Russian Technologies, which holds stakes in the automakers.

“In the end of the month I‘m planning to visit Paris to meet (the head of Nissan-Renault group Carlos) Ghosn and decide,” Russian Technologies’ Sergei Chemezov told reporters.

Renault-Nissan has been in talks with AvtoVAZ’s shareholders to take a majority stake in the maker of Lada cars since 2011. Initially the completion of the deal was expected by the end of last year. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Megan Davies)

