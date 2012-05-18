Russia's AvtoVAZ says doubles 2011 net profit

MOSCOW, May 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest car maker AvtoVAZ said on Friday its net profit more than doubled in 2011 to 6.7 billion roubles ($215.75 million).

AvtoVAZ, in which Renault and Nissan have agreed to take control, said in a statement that its revenue grew 27 percent to 175.1 billion roubles in 2011 on increased demand for its Lada cars.

Russia is on track to become Europe’s biggest car market by the middle of the decade as rising incomes and a surge in consumer spending drive consumers toward showrooms. ($1 = 31.0541 Russian roubles) (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh, Editing by Douglas Busvine)