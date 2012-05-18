FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's AvtoVAZ says doubles 2011 net profit
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
May 18, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's AvtoVAZ says doubles 2011 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest car maker AvtoVAZ said on Friday its net profit more than doubled in 2011 to 6.7 billion roubles ($215.75 million).

AvtoVAZ, in which Renault and Nissan have agreed to take control, said in a statement that its revenue grew 27 percent to 175.1 billion roubles in 2011 on increased demand for its Lada cars.

Russia is on track to become Europe’s biggest car market by the middle of the decade as rising incomes and a surge in consumer spending drive consumers toward showrooms. ($1 = 31.0541 Russian roubles) (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh, Editing by Douglas Busvine)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.