Dec 8(Reuters) - AVTOVAZ OAO :

* Association of European Businesses(AEB)says Avtovaz sales in Russia in November decreased by 16.7 pct to 30,402 vehicles versus 36,509 vehicles in November 2013

* Avtovaz sales in Russia in Jan.-Nov. decreased by 16 pct to 351,992 vehicles versus 417,361 vehicles in Jan.-Nov. 2013

