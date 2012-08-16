Avusa sharholders vote in favour of Mvela deal

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The required majority of shareholders of South African media firm Avusa Ltd approved the $134 million buyout by a unit of investment company Mvelaphanda Group, Avusa said on Thursday.

Mvelaphanda in June launched a 1.1 billion rand ($134 million) bid for the roughly 80 percent stake in Avusa it didn’t already own. Avusa publishes the Sunday Times, a prominent South African newspaper, and owns the Exclusive Books retail chain.

Last month South Africa’s government pension fund, which owns 17 percent of Avusa, has said it would not support the deal, citing concerns about its proposed restructuring plan.

The deal remains subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions, including approval by the competition authorities.