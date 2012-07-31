PIC not to support Mvela buyout of Avusa

JOHANNESBURG, July 31 (Reuters) - South Africa’s government pension fund has said it would not support the $138 million buyout of media firm Avusa Ltd by a unit of investment company Mvelaphanda Group, citing concern about its proposed restructuring plan.

The Public Investment Corporation, which owns 17 percent of Avusa, said in a statement on Monday that top shareholder Mvelaphanda has so far been unsuccessful in its efforts to turn around the company.

“This business underperformed with Mvelaphanda being one of the significant shareholders, and therefore their continued influence ... is of concern to the PIC.”

Mvelaphanda in June launched a 1.1 billion rand ($138 million) bid for the roughly 80 percent stake in Avusa it didn’t already own. Avusa publishes the Sunday Times, a prominent South African newspaper, and owns the Exclusive Books retail chain.

Mvelaphanda has said that 65 percent of Avusa shareholders have backed its bid.

The PIC also said the deal would force Avusa to take on new debt at time when it struggles with declining operating margins.

Shares of Avusa were flat at 23.25 rand at 0826 GMT, while Mvelaphanda shares were untraded.

The All-share index, the widest measure of South African stock performance, was little changed. ($1 = 8.2080 South African rand) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by David Dolan)