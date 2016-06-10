FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Supermodel Naomi Campbell honoured for AIDS charity work
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 10, 2016 / 3:47 AM / a year ago

Supermodel Naomi Campbell honoured for AIDS charity work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Supermodel Naomi Campbell was honoured for more than two decades of fundraising and promotion of HIV/AIDS awareness at an event in New York held by the American Foundation for AIDS Research.

“Proud to be a part of the fight to end the epidemic,” Campbell said in a message on social media website Twitter on Friday.

The annual event featured a travel-style men’s fashion show, an auction and a performance by U.S. singer Jason Derulo.

“I‘m excited about being with friends and people that I’ve known for 23 years,” Campbell said at the function, where she received an Inspiration Award. “And just making awareness of something that still needs to be a focal point of everyone’s attention.”

Britain’s modelling industry is famous for producing supermodels such as Campbell, Kate Moss and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who are known around the world. (Reprting by Reuters TV. Editing by Patrick Johnston)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.