9 months ago
South Korean celebrities gather for Asia Artist Awards
November 16, 2016 / 2:51 PM / 9 months ago

South Korean celebrities gather for Asia Artist Awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - South Korean celebrities from the world of entertainment hit the red carpet in Seoul on Wednesday for the inaugural Asia Artist Awards honouring the best performers of the past year in the K-pop music and K-drama television genres.

Hundreds of screaming fans snapped pictures of actors such as Park Bo-gum and Park Shin-hye as well as K-pop bands EXO and BTS as they arrived at the Grand Peace Palace at Kyung Hee University in Seoul.

Korean music, television and cinema has grown in popularity across Asia in recent years, a phenomenon known as "Hallyu" or "Korean Wave". (Reporting By Reuters Television)

