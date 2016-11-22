FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Dustin Hoffman, Christiane Paul land best actor prizes at International Emmys
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 22, 2016 / 9:46 AM / 9 months ago

Dustin Hoffman, Christiane Paul land best actor prizes at International Emmys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Oscar-winner Dustin Hoffman was named best actor and Germany's Christiane Paul best actress at the 44th International Emmy Awards in New York on Monday.

American actor Hoffman won the prize for his role in 'Roald Dahl's Esio Trot', while Paul was honoured for the German show 'Under the Radar' at the annual television awards that recognise work outside the United States.

Shonda Rhimes, writer and executive producer behind global hits 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Scandal', was honoured with the International Emmy Founders Award.

The prize, also given to Danish Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Officer Maria Rorbye Ronn, honours contributions to the quality of global television production. (Reporting by Reuters TV Editing by Patrick Johnston)

