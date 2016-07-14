FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Game of Thrones,' 'People v. O.J. Simpson' lead Emmy nominations
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2016 / 3:55 PM / a year ago

'Game of Thrones,' 'People v. O.J. Simpson' lead Emmy nominations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, July 14 (Reuters) - HBO’s medieval fantasy “Game of Thrones” led the Emmy Awards nominations on Thursday with 23 nods, while FX’s limited series “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” and “Fargo” also landed top nominations for U.S. television’s highest honors.

Premium cable channel HBO led all networks with 94 total nominations, followed by cable network FX, which landed 56 nods including 22 for “The People v. O.J. Simpson.” (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.