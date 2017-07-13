FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2017 / 3:55 PM / an hour ago

HBO's 'Westworld,' NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' lead 2017 Emmy nominations

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, July 13 (Reuters) - HBO's new sci-fi drama "Westworld" and NBC's long-running sketch comedy "Saturday Night Live" led the nominations with 22 nods each on Thursday for the 2017 Primetime Emmy awards, the highest honors in the television industry.

Netflix's breakout sci-fi hit "Stranger Things" and FX's limited series "Feud: Bette and Joan" followed with 18 nominations each.

The Emmy awards will be handed out at a ceremony hosted by Stephen Colbert in Los Angeles on Sept. 17. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

