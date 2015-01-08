By Piya Sinha-Roy
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. Jan 8 Four years ago
Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais turned his sharp tongue on
voters of the awards show, ridiculing them for nominating the
poorly reviewed Johnny Depp-Angelina Jolie action thriller "The
Tourist."
"I haven't even seen 'The Tourist.' Who has? It must be good
because it's nominated," he deadpanned at the 2011 awards, his
last as host.
Those kinds of missteps may be a thing of the past for the
Globes' organizer, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,
which has become a more respected arbiter in the Hollywood
awards season, which kicks off with Sunday's Globes and ends
with the Academy Awards on Feb. 22.
"There was a period a few years ago where it seemed like the
best thing for a movie in the Oscar race was to lose at the
Golden Globes," said Fandango's chief correspondent and awards
expert, Dave Karger.
Take the Coen Brothers thriller "No Country for Old Men" and
Kathryn Bigelow's war drama "The Hurt Locker," both of which
lost out on the Golden Globes best drama accolade but went on to
win the Best Picture Oscar in 2007 and 2008, respectively.
This year, surreal showbiz satire "Birdman" leads the film
nominees with seven nods in the comedy/musical film categories
while coming-of-age tale "Boyhood" has five nominations in the
drama film categories.
Both have been warmly received by critics, who have bestowed
numerous awards on them already, and both are hotly tipped as
Oscar front-runners when nominations are announced next week.
For the most part, this year's Golden Globe nominees have
echoed critical favorites, with "Birdman" star Michael Keaton
expected to win for best actor in a comedy/musical, JK Simmons
tipped for best supporting actor for "Whiplash," and Patricia
Arquette to take best supporting actress for "Boyhood."
'JAW DROPPERS AND UPSETS'
The Golden Globes are voted on by about 90 foreign
journalists who are members of the HFPA, with no overlap in the
voting bodies of the rest of the major Hollywood awards
including the Oscars, which are voted on by members of the film
industry.
"The Hollywood Foreign Press is very aware of the fact that
they've been a punching bag to some highbrow critics over the
years and I think they're conscious of trying to change their
perception," Karger said.
In the last three years, Golden Globe winners appear to be
extending their success to the Oscars.
"The Globes are famous for jaw droppers and upsets that
redefine the Oscar race," said Tom O'Neil, founder of awards
tracker Gold Derby.
"Boyhood" could be beaten by civil rights drama "Selma" or
World War Two biopic "The Imitation Game," O'Neil said, and
Jennifer Aniston could snatch best drama actress for "Cake" from
overwhelming favorite Julianne Moore for "Still Alice."
"The Golden Globe is really your Oscar audition if you're in
the race," O'Neil said. "If a star gives the performance of
their life up there at the podium, that can hand them the Oscar
right there."
Both Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto delivered stirring
speeches when they won best actor and best supporting actor for
"Dallas Buyers Club" at the Golden Globes last year that some
have said helped lock in their subsequent Oscar wins.
In the television categories, the Golden Globes have earned
a reputation as an early taste-maker, this year favoring shows
on cable television and online steaming platforms over broadcast
stalwarts.
If Netflix's "House of Cards" wins best TV drama and "Orange
is the New Black" or Amazon Studios' "Transparent" wins best TV
comedy, it would be a "watershed moment," Karger said, defining
a new era in television.
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Leslie Adler)