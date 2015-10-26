FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Ricky Gervais to host 2016 Golden Globes ceremony
October 26, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

Britain's Ricky Gervais to host 2016 Golden Globes ceremony

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - British comedian Rick Gervais will host the Golden Globes ceremony in 2016 for a fourth time, organizers said on Monday.

Gervais, the creator of mockumentary “The Office,” brought his biting humor to the annual movie and television awards ceremony in Los Angeles for three consecutive years from 201-2012.

Organizers the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said it was thrilled to have him back for the Jan. 10 ceremony.

“His off-the-cuff wit and quirky charm will surely have the room and audiences around the world at the edge of their seats,” Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, said in a statement. (Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler)

