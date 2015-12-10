Factbox - Key television nominees for 2016 Golden Globe awards

Actors America Ferrera, Chloe Grace Moretz and Angela Bassett (L-R) react as they look over notes before announcing the nominations for the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Nominations were announced on Thursday for the 2016 Golden Globe awards for movies and television.

Following is a list of key television nominees for the awards, which the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will hand out at a Jan. 10 ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais.

BEST TV COMEDY SERIES

“Casual”

“Mozart in the Jungle”

“Orange Is The New Black”

“Silicon Valley”

“Transparent”

“Veep”

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES

“Empire”

“Game of Thrones”

“Mr. Robot”

“Narcos”

“Outlander”

BEST ACTRESS TV COMEDY

Rachel Bloom, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Scream Queens”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

BEST ACTOR TV COMEDY

Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Lorenzo Soria speaks during the nominations for the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Gael Garcia Bernal, “Mozart In The Jungle”

Rob Lowe, “Grinder”

Patrick Stewart, “Blunt Talk”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

BEST ACTRESS TV DRAMA

Caitriona Bales, “Outlander”

Viola Davis, “How To Get Away With Murder”

Eva Green, “Penny Dreadful”

Taraji P. Henson, “Empire”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

BEST ACTOR TV DRAMA

John Hamm, “Mad Men”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Wagner Moura, “Narcos”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“American Crime”

“American Horror Story: Hotel”

“Fargo”

“Flesh & Bone”

“Wolf Hall”