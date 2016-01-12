Key film and television winners at the 2016 Golden Globes

Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu poses with the awards for Best Director and Best Motion Picture - Drama for "The Revenant" (L) and actor Leonardo DiCaprio poses with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for "The Revenant" during the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (Reuters) - The 2016 Golden Globes were handed out on Sunday for the best performances, writing and directing in movies and television.

Following is a list of key winners of the awards, decided by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

FILM

BEST DRAMA

“The Revenant”

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

“The Martian”

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Revenant”

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Brie Larson, “Room”

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Matt Damon, “The Martian”

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Jennifer Lawrence, “Joy”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sylvester Stallone, “Creed”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kate Winslet, “Steve Jobs”

BEST DIRECTOR

Alejandro Inarritu, “The Revenant”

BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM

“Son of Saul” (Hungary)

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Inside Out”

BEST SCREENPLAY

“Steve Jobs”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“The Hateful Eight”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Writing’s on the Wall” (“Spectre”)

TELEVISION

BEST TV COMEDY SERIES

“Mozart in the Jungle”

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES

“Mr. Robot”

BEST ACTRESS TV COMEDY

Rachel Bloom, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

BEST ACTOR TV COMEDY

Gael Garcia Bernal, “Mozart in the Jungle”

BEST ACTRESS TV DRAMA

Taraji P. Henson, “Empire”

BEST ACTOR TV DRAMA

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“Wolf Hall”