FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Films "Moonlight", "Manchester by the Sea" score at IFP Gotham Awards
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 29, 2016 / 10:25 AM / 9 months ago

Films "Moonlight", "Manchester by the Sea" score at IFP Gotham Awards

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Independent films "Moonlight" and "Manchester by the Sea" took home top prizes at this year's IFP Gotham Film Awards in New York City.

The 26th annual Independent Filmmaker Project award ceremony on Monday night is widely seen as the start of the U.S. film award season.

Casey Affleck won Best Actor for his portrayal of Lee Chandler in "Manchester by the Sea," a janitor whose solitary life is upended when his brother dies and names him guardian of his teenage son Patrick, played by Lucas Hedges.

Hedges, 19, praised screenwriter and director Kenneth Longergan for creating an accurate teenage character.

"I have never seen anyone who could write a teenager this well," he said. "There are tons and tons of screenwriters who have no idea how to write teenagers."

"Moonlight" won for Best Feature and earned the Special Gotham Jury Award for best ensemble acting.

The film details the life of an African-American boy as he comes to terms with adolescence and his sexuality during three defining moments of his life.

Winners of the Gotham Best Feature award have gone on to win best picture at the Academy Awards for the past two years. (Writing by Julie Noce in Singapore)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.