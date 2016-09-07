FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ricky Gervais, Michael Caine honoured at GQ Awards
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 7, 2016 / 9:41 AM / a year ago

Ricky Gervais, Michael Caine honoured at GQ Awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Comedian Ricky Gervais, actor Michael Caine, Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri and London mayor Sadiq Khan were among the famous names honoured at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday night.

The men's magazine's event drew celebrities from the worlds of film, sports, fashion and music with the likes of DJ Calvin Harris, boxer Anthony Joshua, comedian Amy Schumer and Gucci designer Alessandro Michele also picking up awards.

Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian

