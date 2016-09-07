Ricky Gervais, Michael Caine honoured at GQ Awards

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Comedian Ricky Gervais, actor Michael Caine, Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri and London mayor Sadiq Khan were among the famous names honoured at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday night.

The men's magazine's event drew celebrities from the worlds of film, sports, fashion and music with the likes of DJ Calvin Harris, boxer Anthony Joshua, comedian Amy Schumer and Gucci designer Alessandro Michele also picking up awards.