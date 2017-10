LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Beck’s “Morning Phase” won the album of the year Grammy Award on Sunday, the annual award show’s top prize and the rocker’s first time to earn the distinction.

The award, handed out by the Recording Academy in a televised ceremony in Los Angeles, honors featured artists, producers, sound engineers, sound mixers and mastering engineers. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Eric Walsh)