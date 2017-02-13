Feb 12 The pop world's reigning divas dueled on
the Grammys red carpet on Sunday, raising eyebrows with
cleavage-baring looks, while others drew attention with
politically charged fashion statements.
Fresh off her Super Bowl performance and due to sing with
Metallica on the music industry's big night, Lady Gaga showed up
just minutes before the awards show in a barely-there black
vinyl bolero jacket, short shorts embossed with chains and
thigh-high boots.
"There wasn't much of it," deadpanned television host Ryan
Seacrest of the outfit during the E! red carpet broadcast.
Earlier, singer Joy Villa drew gasps when she removed a
generous white cape with a flourish to reveal a form-fitting
"Make America Great Again" dress underneath, with "Trump"
written up the back.
Chance the Rapper, nominated for nine Grammys, sported a
black hoodie with "Obama" written on the back and "Thank you" on
the front.
A no-show on the red carpet was Beyonce, pregnant with twins
and expected to perform at the show where she leads with nine
Grammys nominations.
Vying with Beyonce for all three top awards - album, song
and record of the year - was Adele, who wrapped herself in a
long-sleeved, lichen green, sparkling Givenchy gown that crossed
the bodice, in one of the more modest looks on the red carpet.
A platinum blonde Katy Perry poured herself into a Tom Ford
ensemble that was molten champagne gold on top with purple
feathers below. The outspoken pop star broached politics, but
kept it non-committal.
"There's so much divisiveness and people on one side or the
other and we just need to listen to each other," Perry said.
PUSHING FASHION'S LIMITS
The Grammys is where pop stars push the envelope on fashion
beyond the more classic dress-up looks worn by their film
colleagues two weeks later at the Academy Awards, whether barely
covered flesh or head-scratching spectacle - such as Gaga's
arrival at the 2011 Grammys in a translucent egg.
Paris Jackson, the 19-year-old daughter of pop icon Michael
Jackson, wore a multicolored beaded Balmain gown, and stayed coy
about her future music plans: "I guess we'll find out," she
teased.
Carrie Underwood, nominated for the country song "Church
Bells," wore a Nashville-worthy red sparkling number with a
cut-out cleavage. Red, with a cutout at the bodice, was also the
color choice for country singer Faith Hill.
Similarly, and true to J-Lo form, Jennifer Lopez wore a
cleavage-revealing lavender gown - what she called an "orchid
confection" - with a dramatic bow at the neck.
(Additional reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bill Rigby)