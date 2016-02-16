FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 16, 2016 / 3:36 AM / 2 years ago

Rihanna's Grammy performance canceled due to throat infection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 (Reuters) - A throat infection forced the 11th-hour cancellation of a Grammy show performance by recording star Rihanna, whose doctors ordered her to rest her voice for 48 hours or risk the hemorrhaging of her vocal cords, organizers said on Monday.

Rihanna, 27, an eight-time Grammy winner, had been slated to perform her song “Kiss It Better,” from her new album, “Anti,” which was released in January after the cutoff period for this year’s Grammy eligibility.

But, after a medical examination following Monday’s rehearsal, doctors decided she should drop out of the show because she was “at risk of hemorrhaging her vocal chords,” her publicist said in the statement read by Grammy organizers to reporters backstage.

“The antibiotics she had been on for three days did not kill the infection adequately. Therefore she cannot perform safely,” the statement said. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Paul Tait)

