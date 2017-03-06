Justin Timberlake takes best song prize at iHeartMusic awards

LOS ANGELES, March 6 (Reuters) - American pop star Justin Timberlake won best song of the year for "Can't Stop The Feeling" and DJ duo The Chainsmokers took best new artist at the iHeartMusic awards in California on Sunday.

Actor and singer Timberlake's hit song racked up almost 2.5 million sales in the United States last year to make it the top selling digital song of 2016, also winning a Grammy and getting an Oscar nomination.

Timberlake used his winner's speech at The Forum in Inglewood to call on youths to be more inclusive and stay strong in the wake of bullying.

"Anyone that is treating you unkindly, it is only because they are afraid or they have been taught to be afraid of how important you are," he said.

The Chainsmokers, who also won best dance song for "Closer", performed their new song "Something Just Like This" with Coldplay's Chris Martin in front of a screaming audience.

The ceremony, in its fourth year and broadcast live in the United States, was opened by a performance by Katy Perry, with Ed Sheeran and Sean Mendes also performing before Bruno Mars closed the show after winning the "Innovator of the Year" prize. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in LONDON. Editing by Louise Heavens)