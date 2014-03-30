One Direction, Ariana Grande win at Kids' Choice Awards

LOS ANGELES, March 29 (Reuters) - The green slime flowed freely at the Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, where boy band One Direction and actress-singer Ariana Grande took home orange blimps handed out by youth cable channel Nickelodeon.

Shot from canons, bursting forth from geysers and babbling in a river across the stage, everything and everyone, even “un-slimable” host Mark Wahlberg, were soaked by the green stuff.

The British-Irish vocal group, who won favorite music group and favorite song for “Story of My Life,” avoided the slime, accepting the awards from London where they are preparing for an upcoming tour.

Grande, a 20-year-old pop singer and star of Nickelodeon series “Sam & Cat” won for favorite TV actress and “Sam & Cat” was voted favorite TV show.

Viewers were able to cast votes online in more than 20 categories, spanning film, television, books, music and sport for the stunt-filled annual award show on the Viacom Inc-owned network.

The show, in its 27th year, is an annual stop for Hollywood stars who are popular among teenage and young viewers. It featured performances by singer Aloe Blacc and indie rock band American Authors, who closed with the hit “Best Day of My Life.”

Singer-actress Selena Gomez won an orange blimp for the sixth consecutive year. The 21-year-old former Disney actress was voted favorite female singer. She had won favorite TV actress from 2009 to 2013.

“I just have to say that you guys have been the most loyal, dedicated people in my life because you continuously every year bless me with the opportunity to do what I love,” Gomez said accepting the award.

A running gag throughout the stunt-filled show was how “Transformers” star Wahlberg could not be doused in slime.

BUTTKICKERS, BOOKS, BLIMPS

At the show’s end, the actor was distracted by his kids and comedian Kevin Hart until the slime rained down Wahlberg, who crossed himself and huddled to withstand the deluge.

“Iron Man” film series star Robert Downey Jr. won the favorite male “buttkicker” award for last year’s blockbuster “Iron Man 3.”

“I wasn’t always a buttkicker. In fact, life has kicked my proverbial butt countless times in many ways through many years until I decided one day to start kicking back,” the 48-year-old actor who struggled with addiction early in his career.

“To all the kids around this wonderful blue planet, thank you for this awesome statue, and remember: when life is kicking your butt, never forget to kick it back right in the face,” Downey added.

Actor-comedian Adam Sandler, 47, made it rain orange balls on the crowd with a garbled magic spell while accepting his blimp for favorite movie actor.

Other winners included sci-fi adventure film “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” as favorite movie, and its star, Jennifer Lawrence, won for favorite movie actress and favorite female buttkicker, but was not on hand to accept the awards.

Disney’s Oscar-winning film “Frozen” won for favorite animated movie, while comedian Hart won for favorite funny star and the youth fiction series “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” won favorite book.

Dan Schneider, an executive producer of popular Nickelodeon shows over the past two decades such as “Kenan & Kel,” “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat,” won a lifetime achievement award. (Editing by Lisa Shumaker)