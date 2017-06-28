LOS ANGELES, June 28 "Wonder Woman" star Gal
Gadot, comedian Amy Poehler and "Mr. Robot" actor Rami Malek are
among a record 774 people from 57 countries invited to join the
ranks of the group that chooses the annual Oscars as it seeks to
diversify its predominantly white male membership.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said on
Wednesday that its class of 2017 invitees was 39 percent female
and 30 percent people of color.
That marks a more than 300 percent increase in racial
diversity since the 2016 #OscarsSoWhite furor that prompted
radical changes at the Academy after all the 20 Oscar nominees
for acting that year were white.
"Get Out" director Jordan Peele, Australian comedian Rebel
Wilson and "Ghostbusters" actress Leslie Jones were also among
the invitees, along with "Quantico" actress Priyanka Chopra,
"Mad Men" star Jon Hamm and "Rogue One" actor Riz Ahmed.
"It’s up to all of us to ensure that new faces and voices
are seen and heard, and to take a shot on the next generation
the way someone took a shot on each of us," Academy President
Cheryl Boone Isaacs said in a statement on Wednesday announcing
the new invitees.
The roster of film industry professionals, including also
directors, producers and casting directors, who belong to the
Academy has long been cited as a barrier to racial and gender
equality at the Oscars, the world's most prestigious movie
awards.
The Academy in 2016 announcing a sweeping affirmative action
program, pledging to double female and minority membership by
2020 and to limit voting rights to members without active movie
careers.
If all the new invitees accept, the Academy will have some
7,400 members.
This year's crop also includes "Moonlight" best picture
director Barry Jenkins, "Hamilton" musical creator Lin-Manuel
Miranda, "Twilight" star Kristen Stewart and fashion designer
and director Tom Ford.
