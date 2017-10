LOS ANGELES, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Leonardo DiCaprio won his first Oscar on Sunday for his leading role in revenge movie “The Revenant.”

DiCaprio, 41, had been nominated four times previously for an Oscar over a career spanning 25 years. But he was favorite to finally take home the best actor Academy Award this year for his grueling portrayal of a fur trapper left for dead in an icy wilderness after being mauled by a bear. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler)