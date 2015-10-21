FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. comedian Chris Rock to host 2016 Oscars ceremony -official
October 21, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. comedian Chris Rock to host 2016 Oscars ceremony -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Comedian Chris Rock will host the 2016 Oscars ceremony in February, producers said on Wednesday, in his second stint at the helm of Hollywood’s biggest night.

“Chris Rock is truly the MVP of the entertainment industry,” said David Hill and Reginald Hudlin, who will produce the live telecast. “Comedian, actor, writer, producer, director, documentarian - he’s done it all. He’s going to be a phenomenal Oscar host!”

Rock, the stand-up comedian who hosted the 2005 Oscars telecast, said in a statement “It’s great to be back.”

Last year’s Academy Awards telecast was hosted by television and Broadway star Neil Patrick Harris, who received mixed reviews.

The Oscar ceremony, which celebrates the best films, performances, writers and directors in the movie industry, will take place in Los Angeles on Feb. 28. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Susan Heavey)

