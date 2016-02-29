Alejandro Iñárritu wins best director Oscar for 'The Revenant'

LOS ANGELES, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Alejandro Iñárritu won the best director Oscar on Sunday for drama “The Revenant” about a fur-trapper who survives a bear attack and treks across a desolate landscape in winter.

Iñárritu was the first filmmaker in 60 years to win a back- to-back director’s Oscar. Iñárritu won best director last year for “Birdman,” which also won the 2015 best picture Academy Award.

It was the fourth Oscar for Iñárritu and came as little surprise after he won a Golden Globe, a British BAFTA award and a trophy from the Directors Guild Awards for the film. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Sandra Maler)