FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alejandro Iñárritu wins best director Oscar for 'The Revenant'
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 29, 2016 / 4:41 AM / 2 years ago

Alejandro Iñárritu wins best director Oscar for 'The Revenant'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Alejandro Iñárritu won the best director Oscar on Sunday for drama “The Revenant” about a fur-trapper who survives a bear attack and treks across a desolate landscape in winter.

Iñárritu was the first filmmaker in 60 years to win a back- to-back director’s Oscar. Iñárritu won best director last year for “Birdman,” which also won the 2015 best picture Academy Award.

It was the fourth Oscar for Iñárritu and came as little surprise after he won a Golden Globe, a British BAFTA award and a trophy from the Directors Guild Awards for the film. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.