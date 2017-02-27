DUBAI Feb 27 The Iranian government praised the
makers of Oscar-winning movie "The Salesman" on Monday for
boycotting the Hollywood awards ceremony in protest against U.S.
President Donald Trump's travel ban on Iranians and people from
six other countries.
"Proud of cast and crew of The Salesman for Oscar and stance
against Muslim Ban," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
tweeted. "Iranians have represented culture and civilization for
millennia."
It was the second Oscar for director Asghar Farhadi, five
years after he won for "A Separation".
Although U.S. courts suspended Trump's ban on people
entering the United States from seven majority Muslim nations,
Farhadi said he would not attend the Oscars, to make a political
point against what he called the "oppressive travel ban".
Iran's culture minister, Reza Salehi Amiri, praised Farhadi
for standing against "narrow-minded and racist policies of
novice American politicians," ISNA news agency reported.
Despite rigorous censorship by Iranian authorities, Iran's
filmmakers have a strong reputation for thoughtful,
character-driven movies that are often feted at international
festivals.
