LOS ANGELES, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Polish drama “Ida” won the Oscar for best foreign language film on Sunday, landing the country with its first Academy Award.

The stark black-and-white film, directed by Pawel Pawlikowski and considered a favorite to win the honor, follows a novice nun in 1962 Poland who discovers she was born Jewish. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Sandra Maler)