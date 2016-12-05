FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
U.S. comedian Jimmy Kimmel to host 2017 Oscars - Hollywood trade publications
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 5, 2016 / 5:40 PM / 9 months ago

U.S. comedian Jimmy Kimmel to host 2017 Oscars - Hollywood trade publications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is to host the 2017 Oscars ceremony, Hollywood trade publications Variety and The Hollywood Reporter said on Monday.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the Oscars, could not immediately confirm or deny the report.

Kimmel, 49, who hosts TV's "Late Night with Jimmy Kimmel" would be a first-timer as host of the Oscars, the most prestigious night in the movie industry. The 2017 Oscars ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on Feb 26. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.