U.S. comedian Jimmy Kimmel to host 2017 Oscars - Hollywood trade publications

Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is to host the 2017 Oscars ceremony, Hollywood trade publications Variety and The Hollywood Reporter said on Monday.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the Oscars, could not immediately confirm or deny the report.

Kimmel, 49, who hosts TV's "Late Night with Jimmy Kimmel" would be a first-timer as host of the Oscars, the most prestigious night in the movie industry. The 2017 Oscars ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on Feb 26. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)