FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
'La La Land' leads Oscar nominations with 14 nods
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 24, 2017 / 1:51 PM / 7 months ago

'La La Land' leads Oscar nominations with 14 nods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Romantic musical "La La Land" led the Oscar nominations on Tuesday with 14 nods, including the top prize of best picture.

It will contend with sci-fi movie "Arrival" with eight nods; family drama "Manchester by the Sea"; coming of age drama "Moonlight"; war movie "Hacksaw Ridge"; "Hidden Figures," about the U.S. space program; African-American drama "Fences"; modern western "Hell or High Water"; and Indian adoption drama "Lion" for the best picture award at the Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood on Feb. 26.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.