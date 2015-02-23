FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2015 / 7:40 PM / 3 years ago

Oscars draws 36.6 mln U.S. viewers, sharp drop from 2014 -ABC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Sunday’s Oscars telecast drew 36.6 million viewers on network ABC, a substantial drop from last year that could be chalked up to what critics deemed a long, lackluster show and narrow box office appeal among most of the top nominees.

The show, hosted by actor Neil Patrick Harris, attracted 16 percent fewer viewers than last year’s telecast hosted by comedian Ellen DeGeneres, according to data released by Nielsen on Monday. Dark show business comedy “Birdman” won a leading four Oscars, including best picture and best director. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Chris Reese)

