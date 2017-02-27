Feb 27 ABC's broadcast of The 89th Academy Awards on Sunday night drew a 22.4 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the Walt Disney Co unit.

The 22.4 rating is down 4 percent from last year’s show, which ended up translating to 34.4 million, the third-lowest rated since 1974.

ABC will release viewership numbers later on Monday. (Reporting by Tim Baysinger; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)