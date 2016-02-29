FACTBOX - Key Oscar winners at the 88th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 88th Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out a ceremony in Hollywood on Sunday hosted by comedian Chris Rock.
Following is a list of winners in key categories for theawards, also known as the Oscars.
“Spotlight”
Alejandro Iñárritu, “The Revenant”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Revenant”
Brie Larson, “Room”
Mark Rylance, “Bridge of Spies”
Alicia Vikander, “The Danish Girl”
“The Big Short”
“Inside Out”
“Amy”
“Son of Saul” Hungary
“The Hateful Eight” Ennio Morricone
“Writing’s On The Wall” from “Spectre”
