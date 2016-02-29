FACTBOX - Key Oscar winners at the 88th Academy Awards

Best supporting actor Mark Rylance, "Bridge of Spies", Best actress Brie Larson, "Room", best actor Leonardo DiCaprio, "The Revenant" and best supporting actress Alicia Vikander, "The Danish Girl", pose during the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 88th Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out a ceremony in Hollywood on Sunday hosted by comedian Chris Rock.

Following is a list of winners in key categories for theawards, also known as the Oscars.

BEST PICTURE

“Spotlight”

BEST DIRECTOR

Alejandro Iñárritu, “The Revenant”

BEST ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Revenant”

BEST ACTRESS

Brie Larson, “Room”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mark Rylance, “Bridge of Spies”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Alicia Vikander, “The Danish Girl”

Producers Steve Golin, Blye Pagon Faust, Nicole Rocklin and Michael Sugar (L-R) of the Best Picture winning film "Spotlight" pose with their Oscars backstage at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Spotlight”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“The Big Short”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Inside Out”

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Amy”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Son of Saul” Hungary

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“The Hateful Eight” Ennio Morricone

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Writing’s On The Wall” from “Spectre”