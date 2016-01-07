FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Winners of the 2016 People's Choice awards
Sections
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Harvey Aftermath
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media News
January 7, 2016 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

Winners of the 2016 People's Choice awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Key winners of the annual People’s Choice awards, presented on Wednesday in a live ceremony broadcast on CBS from Los Angeles.

“Furious 7,” favorite movie, favorite action movie

“The Big Bang Theory,” favorite TV network comedy

“Grey’s Anatomy,” favorite network TV drama

Johnny Depp, favorite dramatic movie actor

Dakota Johnson, favorite dramatic movie actress

Melissa McCarthy, favorite comedic movie actress

Sandra Bullock, favorite movie actress

Chris Hemsworth, favorite action movie actor

“The Talk,” favorite daytime TV hosting team

Shawn Mendes, favorite breakout artist

“The Voice,” favorite TV competition show

“Homeland,” favorite premium cable TV show (Reporting by Chris Michaud)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.