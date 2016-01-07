Winners of the 2016 People's Choice awards

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Key winners of the annual People’s Choice awards, presented on Wednesday in a live ceremony broadcast on CBS from Los Angeles.

“Furious 7,” favorite movie, favorite action movie

“The Big Bang Theory,” favorite TV network comedy

“Grey’s Anatomy,” favorite network TV drama

Johnny Depp, favorite dramatic movie actor

Dakota Johnson, favorite dramatic movie actress

Melissa McCarthy, favorite comedic movie actress

Sandra Bullock, favorite movie actress

Chris Hemsworth, favorite action movie actor

“The Talk,” favorite daytime TV hosting team

Shawn Mendes, favorite breakout artist

“The Voice,” favorite TV competition show

“Homeland,” favorite premium cable TV show (Reporting by Chris Michaud)