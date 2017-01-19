FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2017 / 8:20 AM / 7 months ago

Comedian DeGeneres racks up 20 People's Choice Awards in two decades

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday earned the title of most decorated People's Choice Awards winner, taking home her 20th award over a two-decade period.

This year, DeGeneres won three awards, including favorite daytime TV host, favorite animated movie voice and favorite comedic collaboration award, which she won with singer Britney Spears.

"The only thing that would make me happier, and not a lot happier, because this makes me happy, but if it was voted on by animals because I love animals and I think they know how much I love them," DeGeneres said at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

In the acting categories, Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Tom Hanks, Priyanka Chopra, Sofia Vergara and Johnny Depp also took home awards, which are voted on by fans.

"The Big Bang Theory" was named favorite network TV comedy for a fifth consecutive year.

In music, Justin Timberlake was voted favorite male artist and won favorite song for "Can't Stop the Feeling!"

American girl group Fifth Harmony was named favorite group for the second year in a row. (Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Karishma Singh; Editing by Darren Schuettler)

