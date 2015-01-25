FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Birdman' takes flight as Oscar favorite with Producers Award
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 25, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

'Birdman' takes flight as Oscar favorite with Producers Award

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The show business satire “Birdman” leapt to the front of the best picture Oscar race on Saturday by winning the top film award from Hollywood producers.

“Birdman” bested nine other films for the outstanding producer of a motion picture from the Producers Guild of America.

The prize is a strong form guide for the Oscars, as for the past seven years the Producers Guild winner has gone on to walk away with the Academy Award for best picture.

“Birdman” director and producer Alejandro G. Inarritu thanked his star Michael Keaton, who plays a washed up former superhero actor trying to make a comeback by staging a Broadway play.

“Birdman” received nine nominations for the Academy Awards, the film industry’s highest honors, which will be handed out on Feb. 22 in Los Angeles.

One category in which the PGA and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will differ is in best animated motion picture. The PGA’s award went to “The LEGO Movie,” which did not receive an Oscar nomination in one of the most surprising exclusions of the Hollywood awards season. (Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.