Factbox - Key winners at the 2016 Screen Actors Guild awards
January 31, 2016 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

Factbox - Key winners at the 2016 Screen Actors Guild awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mark Ruffalo (2nd R) accepts the award for his fellow cast members for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for the film "Spotlight" at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Screen Actors Guild awards for performances in film and television were presented on Saturday at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

Following is a list of key winners:

MOVIES

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST

“Spotlight”

BEST ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Revenant”

BEST ACTRESS

Brie Larson, “Room”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Idris Elba, “Beasts of No Nation”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Alicia Vikander, “The Danish Girl”

LIFE ACHIEVEMENT

Carol Burnett

TELEVISION

Leonardo Dicaprio greets presenter Julianne Moore as he accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his role in "The Revenant" at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST, DRAMA SERIES

“Downton Abbey”

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST, COMEDY SERIES

“Orange Is The New Black”

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA SERIES

Slideshow (11 Images)

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA SERIES

Viola Davis, “How To Get Away with Murder”

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY SERIES

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY SERIES

Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is The New Black”

BEST ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Idris Elba, “Luther”

BEST ACTRESS, TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Queen Latifah, “Bessie”

Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
