Factbox - Key winners at the 2016 Screen Actors Guild awards
Reuters Staff
1 Min Read
Mark Ruffalo (2nd R) accepts the award for his fellow cast members for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for the film "Spotlight" at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Screen Actors Guild awards for performances in film and television were presented on Saturday at a ceremony in Los Angeles.
Following is a list of key winners:
MOVIES
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST
“Spotlight”
BEST ACTOR
Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Revenant”
BEST ACTRESS
Brie Larson, “Room”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Idris Elba, “Beasts of No Nation”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Alicia Vikander, “The Danish Girl”
LIFE ACHIEVEMENT
Carol Burnett
TELEVISION
Leonardo Dicaprio greets presenter Julianne Moore as he accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his role in "The Revenant" at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson